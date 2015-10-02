More details emerge on Dell's 4K Windows tablet

Dell's stab at dethroning the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 is picking up pace after yet more details emerged about its upcoming XPS 12 4K slate.

First reported by WinFuture.de, the latest details on Dell's 12.5-inch 2-in-1 tablet-PC hybrid point to two different keyboard options for buyers, a more affordable 1080p screen and various details on the memory options being readied.

The 1080p screen option is in addition to the previously rumored 4K display that will benefit from a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution, thus giving it a significant leg-up in the display department compared to Apple's iPad Pro and the Surface Pro 3. That's unless Microsoft decides to pull a 4K rabbit out of the hat for its heavily rumored Surface Pro 4.

Other features

Another new tidbit are the twin keyboard offerings in the shape of a thin 1.3mm option and a larger full-key version with backlight and integrated glass trackpad plus ports that turn the tablet into a full laptop replacement.

On the memory side of things the report states that it will utilise M.2 SATA SSDs with multiple capacities and pack Intel's sixth generation Skylake Core M chips, the specification of which has yet to be disclosed in any of the leaks.

Thunderbolt 3 on board

Additionally, reports suggest it will come with an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP lens on the front, a nippy Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C combo port, 30-watt-hour battery, Dell Active Pen compatibility and an SD card reader.

If all is present and correct, Dell's new tablet may well get its first outing at Dell World in October.