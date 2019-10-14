Making AI more understandable

The challenge with ethical dilemmas such as the ‘Trolley Problem’ is that they drive significant discussion amongst humans without reaching a consensus, let alone reaching a conclusion on what the AI should do in these scenarios.

All of this highlights the growing debate about how humans and AI should interact with each other. When you consider that those who create neural networks are often unsure about how they work, how do we ensure the human stays central and in control? The critical element is to be clear on how we decide on the balance of an AI taking the lead vs. complimenting a human decision or interaction.

For example, are we as a society comfortable with literally handing over the keys for our cars of the future to AI so that it’s in the ‘driving seat’, or do we see it as the ever vigilant and supportive passenger, helping us stay alert and focused on the road ahead when we’re driving.

Businesses need to make sure they bring a range of voices into the AI conversation, so that the way AI is programmed and utilised is ultimately reflective of the whole of society.