Lenovo’s new ThinkPad laptops boast Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs and fresh Yoga models

Lenovo has unleashed a host of new ThinkPad notebooks over at CES, all of which are equipped with Intel’s latest 8th-generation CPUs, along with a fresh barrage of ThinkVision monitors.

Looking at the new ThinkPad X series first, Lenovo unveiled the X380 Yoga convertible (pictured above) with a 360-degree hinge and a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. It’s powered by up to a Core i7 8th-generation processor with vPro tech, 16GB of system RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

This hybrid boasts an active pen and an infrared camera for Windows Hello (facial recognition) login. Battery life is up to a claimed 13.6 hours, with rapid-charge topping up the battery to 80% in an hour flat.

Then there’s the ThinkPad X280 which runs with the same core specs as the above (albeit the SSD isn’t of the NVMe variety), and offers a battery life of up to 13 hours. It’s also more svelte than its predecessor, being 20% lighter at 1.16kg, and 15% thinner at 17.4mm.

Another security innovation with these laptops is a new webcam cover that goes by the name of the ThinkShutter, which does just what you’d expect, and is certainly a better solution than a piece of masking tape

Pricing starts at $999 (around £740) for the ThinkPad X280 and $1,459 (around £1,075) for the ThinkPad X380 Yoga, with both laptops launching later this month. Indeed, all of the notebooks revealed here launch later on in January.

ThinkPad L

Moving onto the ThinkPad L range, this includes fresh notebooks with 13.3-inch displays and a new Yoga model. The ThinkPad L380 has a 13.3-inch Full HD screen and can be specified with up to a Core i7 processor, 32GB of system memory, and up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The ThinkPad L380 Yoga (pictured above) is the convertible spin with a 13.3-inch Full HD display, and goes with the same core spec as the L380, with an identical claimed battery life of up to 12 hours.

There are also ThinkPad L480 and L580 models which are 14-inch and 15-inch laptops respectively, again with the same core specs, except with these models you can add a second drive – a hard disk of up to 1TB or 2TB capacity respectively. Rather than integrated graphics, you can also run with a discrete AMD GPU if you prefer (Radeon 530).

The ThinkPad L380 starts at $609 (around £450), with the L380 Yoga pitched at $1,049 (around £770), and the ThinkPad L480 and L580 start at $779 and $769 (around £575 and £570) respectively.

Lenovo has also rejigged the T series with new ThinkPad T480, T480s and T580 notebooks. These all come with up to 8th-gen Core i7 processors with vPro, and optional discrete graphics (GeForce MX150), with an option on a 4K screen with the T580.

The latter 15-inch laptop can also be equipped with dual batteries (32Wh and 72Wh) for up to 27 hours of battery life, which is some mammoth longevity.

Pricing for the T480 starts at $989 (around £730), with the T480s starting at $1,269 (around £935) and the T580 entry-level variant weighing in at $1,079 (around £795).

ThinkVision monitors

Finally, Lenovo showed off some fresh monitors. The ThinkVision P32u is a 4K resolution 32-inch IPS monitor that delivers 99.5% coverage of the AdobeRGB color gamut.

And the ThinkVision X24 (pictured above) is a 23.8-inch IPS monitor with a Full HD resolution which prides itself on being super-sleek in terms of an ‘infinity screen’ with a 1.1mm bezel, and the display is just 4mm thick.

Like all Lenovo’s aforementioned laptops, the ThinkVision X24 launches in January costing $249 (around £185), with the P32u going on sale in March priced at $1,349 (around £995).