Prepare to lose yourself in Twitter's new search feature

Finding the perfect GIF to tweet or send via DM will now be easier than ever thanks to Twitter's new GIF search feature.

The service is rolling out this new native search across its mobile and desktop platforms over the next few weeks, giving users a veritable GIF library through which they can find animated pictures.

Just tap on the new GIF button and a category of GIFs will unroll before your eyes. They include "High Five," "Good Luck," "Happy Dance," and Hugs."

Or, you can search by keyword: "cats," for example, will pull up feline-themed GIFs. After you locate the GIF you like, you can put it directly in a DM or tweet for your followers. Like this one:

GIPHY and Riffsy are supplying the GIFs, and the search feature is coming to iOS, Android and desktop.