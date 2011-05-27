See users' Twitter timelines with latest following feature

Twitter has rolled out its stalkiest additional feature to date, essentially allowing you to see other users' timelines as part of their follower page.

When you click to see what users a Twitterer is following, instead of a boring list of names and avatars, you'll now be presented with recent tweets from the people being followed.

What's more, there's a new shuffle button in the top right hand corner of the follower page screen; this takes you randomly to the followers of a person you follow.

Follower politics

Presumably tweets from anyone with a protected Twitter account won't show up on these pages unless you already have permission to follow them.

While the changes aren't exactly magical and groundbreaking, Twitter has gradually been making it easier to find likeminded people for you to follow.

Other new-ish features include 'Who to Follow', a list of accounts with a plucked-from-the-air feel, and 'Similar to…' which tends to be made up of other Twitter accounts that user follows.