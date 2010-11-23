New Tim Burton Stainboy story taps into Twitter

Tim Burton has used the power of Twitter to come up with a new story for his Stainboy character.

Stainboy has been part of the Burton cannon for years and was used in a series of Flash animations back in 2000.

A new adventure for the character has started on Twitter, which allows Burton's followers to contribute to the tale.

Exquisite storytelling

The director started the story with the following tweet: "Stainboy, using his obvious expertise, was called in to investigate mysterious glowing goo on the gallery floor."

This was followed by the hashtag #BurtonStory - anyone who uses this hashtag can contribute to the story.

Tim Burton explains on the BurtonStory website that the experiment is called a "Cadavre Exquis or 'Exquisite Corpse' - a technique used to collectively tell a story.

He notes that "each contributor adds to the story in sequence, building on the last line revealed."

The deadline for the story is 6 December and the whole thing is promote Tim Burton's artwork showing off at Tiff Bell Lightbox in Toronto.

Via Neowin