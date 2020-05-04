Huawei brings 5G to Mount Everest

Huawei and China Mobile have built the world’s highest 5G network on Mount Everest in a bid to demonstrate the potential of the technology.

The sites have been built to commemorate the anniversary of two Chinese mountaineering achievements.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the first successful ascent of the world’s highest mountain from the north ridge and the 45th anniversary of the first official accurate measurement of the peak.

World's highest 5G network

The Chinese mobile giant has built five base stations on the mountain, located at Base Camp (5, 300 metres), the transition camp (5,800 metres) and the forward camp (6,500 metres).

The sites provide a unique case study for Huawei’s compact, integrated access points. The company claims its 5G AAU base station range can offer 20 times the capacity of a traditional base station whilst being three times smaller. This simplifies deployment and reduces cost.

Meanwhile, Massive MIMO technology is used to enhance coverage, capacity and transmission rates. The ability to access download speeds in excess of 1.7Gbps and upload speeds of 215Mbps at an altitude of 6,500 metres inevitably provides significant publicity opportunities for Huawei, but there will be a practical element to the project.

The 5G network will provided communication services for a new attempt to measure Mount Everest. They will be supported by a dozen network specialists permanently stationed on the mountain.

Huawei competes with Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco and other networking firms in the bid to provide equipment for 5G rollouts around the world. However it has encountered hostility from the US, which is urging its allies to follow its lead and ban operators in their countries from dealing with the company on national security grounds.

Huawei has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and the US has yet to provide any evidence to support its claims.