Hogwarts Legacy could get a September release date, according to reports

Hogwarts Legacy may not have a solid release date beyond its 2022 window but recent reports suggest that Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software could be aiming for September.

In recent weeks, industry insider AccountNGT has suggested in tweets that the game is looking to hit a September 2022 release date. Now, The Rowling Library has announced that the game is to get a companion art book titled “The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy” in that month, adding fuel to these rumors.

Published by Insight Editions, The Rowling Library states that the current expected release date for the book is September 6, adding, “although it is not confirmed, this publication date could be related to the videogame release date, which is still unknown.”

AccountNGT, in turn, tweeted out this news to say that “a September 1st release date is looking more and more likely”. AccountNGT’s September estimate also lines up with a release window proffered by another prominent insider, Tom Henderson, who claimed in a recent YouTube video that “Warner Bros. is now ready to reveal more on Hogwarts Legacy which is expected to release Q3 to Q4 2022.”

As September 1 is known as “Back to Hogwarts Day” by Harry Potter fans—that being the day Hogwarts students return to school—it would make sense as a release date for the game. However, at the moment an official release date hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros. Games or Avalanche Software.

The only recent official news we’ve had on that front in recent weeks has been Warner Bros. Games reaffirming the game’s fairly wide 2022 release window following rumors of a potential delay into 2023.

While a September release would be appealing for fans of the series, it’s always worth taking these things with a pinch of salt until they’re officially confirmed, especially as delays aren’t exactly uncommon at the moment.

When it does release, Hogwarts Legacy will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Analysis: More news soon?

So, while we still don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to play Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software have reaffirmed that it will be sometime in 2022. Being in the second month of that year already, that means it feels fairly reasonable to assume that we’ll start hearing more about the game soon.

At the close of 2021, Avalanche Software tweeted out to say that it’s “excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year” but hasn’t elaborated beyond that.

When the game was first announced in September 2020 during a PlayStation event, it was expected to release in 2021. However, at the start of that year, a delay was announced, pushing the game into 2022. Since then, we've actually heard very little about the game, with Warner Bros only really solidly confirming that it will be an "immersive, open-world RPG" set in the wizarding world of the 1800s, with players stepping into the shoes of a student at Hogwarts "who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart."

With relatively little to go on, the next update on Hogwarts Legacy is therefore likely to be very highly anticipated for those who are looking forward to the game's release.