Google down: Docs, Drive and more services not working

Google appears to be suffering an outage across some of its services.

Several of the company's most popular tools, including Google Drive, Google Docs and more all appear to be not fully working.

There's been no official communication from Google as yet, but users across the world are reporting issues on outage tracker website DownDetector.

Google services down

Issues began around 6am PT/2pm BST as much of the Americas came online for work on their Monday morning.

Users reported issues with creating new documents in Google Docs, and being unable to access files in Google Drive. However, users do still appear to be able to access and edit older documents across Google's services.

This story is developing, and we'll add more detail as it comes....