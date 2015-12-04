Trending

Rocket League to hit Xbox One in February, along with some neat exclusives

By Gaming  

Halo, is it me you're looking for?

Rocket league

Show me one person who doesn't love Rocket League and I'll show you a liar. Even I, having not the faintest interest in footy sport - aside from knowing that three goals equals a try, and three tries equals a jenga (that much is obvious) - have sunk hours and hours on the vehicle soccer game.

Actually, if there's one subset of society that doesn't love Rocket League yet it's Xbox One owners - because they can't play it. That will all change in February when the game finally hits Microsoft's console, as revealed by a trailer at The Game Awards.

Not only that, but Xbox One players will get some neat exclusives, including a Gears of War Armadillo car and the 'Hogsticker', which is inspired by Halo's Warthog.

It won't offer cross-play functionality, so players won't be able to play with PC or PS4 owners, but it will come with the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run DLC included.

See more Gaming news