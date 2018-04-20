eBay just made creating product listings heaps easier

While the eBay apps for Android and iOS have long had the function of barcode scanning, the latest addition moves beyond simple identification of products to a feature that should make the selling of products process a breeze.

Instead of manually entering in data, descriptions and images of your item, once you’ve found the appropriate product via the barcode scanner or search, it will autofill all this information.

This includes product images, a basic description, and a starting price to help you sell your item based on how that product’s previously sold across the site. The process is made possible by eBay’s “ structured data and predictive analytics ”, although you can make adjustments, or edits, to the info before posting it for sale.