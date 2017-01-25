Dell’s new Chromebook is a flexible convertible and a tough customer

Dell has unleashed three new Chromebooks – one of which is a hybrid 2-in-1 laptop – alongside matching Latitude notebooks running Windows 10.

The Chromebook 11 Convertible is a machine aimed at the classroom, it’s built to be tough with the likes of a rubberized shock-proof trim, and a spill-proof keyboard (pretty standard for these sort of portables).

The hybrid has a 360-degree hinge to allow for use in tent or stand mode – for presentations, watching movies and the like – or the display can be folded fully back, flat against the keyboard, in tablet mode.

There’s also a camera built into the keyboard (optionally), so when you’re in tablet mode, you have an outward-facing camera to take snaps.

Hardware-wise, this 11-inch convertible has an HD touchscreen and it’s powered by an Intel Celeron Skylake CPU.

Dell also revealed two further Chrome OS laptops, the Chromebook 11 and Chromebook 13, which will also be driven by Skylake (sixth-generation) Celeron processors, and will offer all-day battery life (but no convertible tricks, obviously, or stylus). Although the larger Chromebook 13 will have a more powerful Core i3 CPU option.

Serious Latitude

As well as these Chromebooks, Dell is also bringing out corresponding Windows 10 versions of these machines – the Latitude 11 Convertible, Latitude 11 and Latitude 13.

Aside from the different operating system, the Latitude models will up the CPU ante to Kaby Lake – Intel’s newest seventh-generation processors – in either Celeron, Pentium or Core i3 flavors. Plus the 2-in-1 Windows machine will have an ‘active pen’ (stylus) for scribbling notes, and naturally, these models will cost more…

All of these laptops are expected to hit the streets on February 7 in the US, with the Chromebook 11 Convertible, Chromebook 13 and Chromebook 11 priced at $349 (around £275, AU$460), $299 (around £235, AU$395) and $219 (around £175, AU$290) respectively.

The Latitude 11 Convertible, Latitude 13 and Latitude 11 will be pitched at $579 (around £460, AU$765), $519 (around £410, AU$685) and $349 (around £275, AU$460) respectively.

Earlier today, we also witnessed the revelation of Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11, another tough convertible laptop.

Via and Image Credit: The Verge