Dead Space Remake is real – and exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

In space, no-one can hear you scream, but the announcement of a Dead Space remake will have certainly caused a few fans to let out a few shrill, Necromorph-like screeches of joy. It’s been eight years since we joined protagonist Isaac Clarke in Dead Space 3, but after the third game flopped at retail and with critics alike, developer Visceral Games’ sci-fi survival horror series was dead in more than name alone.

EA later disbanded the studio, and it seemed like the future of Dead Space was destined to be suspended in animation. However, in a surprise announcement at its EA Play Live event, the publisher’s mini-E3 style conference, Dead Space is back – and it looks just as terrifying as we’d hoped.

This Dead Space remake is set to take inspiration from Capcom’s successful Resident Evil 2 reboot, which is as fine a muse as any. But will it be able to recapture the magic that left players quaking in their space boots when players first stepped onto the abandoned USG Ishimura in 2008?

Keep close to that airlock – we’re about to run through all the Dead Space remake news that has been announced so far.

Dead Space remake: Cut to the chase

What is it? A third-person survival horror game

A third-person survival horror game When’s it out? 2023

2023 What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

(Image credit: EA)

Dead Space is due to be released sometime during 2023. EA made the announcement during its EA Play Live event, which took place on June 22, 2021. The series has been in hiatus since 2003, and original developer Visceral Games has since been disbanded.

The fourth entry in EA’s survival horror series will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and is being developed by Motive Studio.

Dead Space trailers

We’ve rounded up all the latest Dead Space remake trailers so you can watch them collected in one place. We’ll continue to add more trailers of the upcoming survival horror game below, so sit back, turn the lights down low, and get reacquainted with the world of Dead Space.

Dead Space official teaser trailer

We got our first look of the Dead Space remake at EA Play Live 2021. You can check it out below.

Dead Space series gameplay and story

(Image credit: EA)

Dead Space looks set to recapture the intense and unnerving third-person horror action which the series is renowned for. Claustrophobic and narrow space station corridors have the potential to house all sorts of nasties, otherwise known as Necromorphs. Thankfully the best way of stopping these sinewy fiends is still by amputating their limbs with the Plasma Cutter, and various other weaponry should help you keep any other hostile creatures you encounter at bay.

Another tool in Isaac’s arsenal is the environment itself. The Dead Space series has always encouraged players to use explosive canisters, airlocks, and other crude means to turn the tide against encroaching enemy creatures, especially as ammo is always scarce. Just don’t forget to drive your foot through the head of any fallen enemies, or risk them coming back to haunt you at a later date.

Much like Capcom’s successful Resident Evil 2 reboot, the over-the-shoulder action of Dead Space remains unchanged, which should feel immediately familiar to fans of the series and those who spent time in RE2’s Raccoon City.

If you’re new to the Dead Space series, the premise for the game’s story is rather simple. Humanity has exhausted all of Earth’s natural resources and has headed into space to find new materials to keep the world turning. Researchers discover a mysterious alien artifact known as the Marker, a limitless source of energy which could solve Earth’s ongoing ecological crisis. Unfortunately, inevitably, things don’t go as planned, and you’re left fighting for your life in the cold, dark reaches of space against a hostile alien lifeform.

Want to know the latest Dead Space news and updates? We’ve gathered up all the big details you need to be aware of below, as well as information on the team making the game.

We first heard rumour of a Dead Space remake at the start of July, 2021, when rumors began circulating that EA’s Motive studio, the team behind Star Wars: Battlefront II, were behind the resurrection. This followed on from author and game designer Jeff Grubb (of Forgotten Realms fame) revealing some kind of remake was in the works at Motive.

The game series potential resurgence is, just as it was with the original Dead Space games, in a large part thanks to Capcom’s Resident Evil series. The recent Resident Evil remakes have provided a model for EA to follow, taking the spirit of the originals, but firing them up with modern graphical niceties and gameplay mechanics. The Resident Evil franchise generally is in rude health too – not just with the remakes, but through the popularity of Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village breathing new life into the horror series. EA will want its part of that pie, and will likely be feeling renewed confidence in single-player-focussed titles, given the success of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

As for Motive’s pedigree here? Well, it had been working alongside original (now-defunct) Dead Space developer Visceral Games on a now-canned Star Wars title, so it would have certainly taken some learnings from that team. The Motive team as it exists today is only responsible for two games – the redeemed Star Wars: Battlefront II, and the superb space flight sim Star Wars: Squadrons. Despite both being multiplayer-first games, both feature surprisingly meaty single-player campaigns. Motive can certainly tell a good story in space – whether or not they can tell a scary one remains to be seen.

We’ll continue to update this article with more Dead Space information, so make sure you check back regularly for the latest announcements.