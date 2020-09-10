CyberGhost boosts VPN privacy with anonymous dedicated IP

CyberGhost has announced a major boost to the privacy of its VPN service with the launch of anonymous dedicated IP.

Previously, VPN users were assigned a static IP address when connecting, meaning the service provider would know what they had been given, and could theoretically still track them.

However now, CyberGhost is now offering a new method which it says can keep user privacy and security at a high level whilst still offering a reliable connection.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost says that the previous method was "old and outdated", and that it can now help set "new standards" for VPN privacy. It says the new way of doing things will allow users uninterrupted access to non-local websites and content without needing to sacrifice privacy or security.

"We're excited to launch our new, innovative Dedicated IPs," noted Timo Beyel, CyberGhost CTO. "Through our Zero-Knowledge System and the use of individual authorization tokens, users can now request and use a Dedicated IP address without revealing any information about themselves. This sets a new standard in the VPN industry and challenges the status quo."

The new feature is available now, with CyberGhost customers able to choose from dedicated IPs located in the US, Germany, France, UK, or Canada. There are no complicated how-to guides to follow, and they can do it themselves. There's no need to contact Customer Support or wait around.