Arlo reveals two new Essential home security cameras

Home-security specialist Arlo has updated its line of low-cost wireless cameras with two new additions: the Essential XL Spotlight Camera, priced at $149.99, and the Arlo Essential Camera, for $99.99.

Both new cameras feature 1080p video, two-way audio, motion detection, built-in siren, and extended battery for up to 12 months of autonomy. The more expensive XL Spotlight Camera is available for pre-order today, while the Arlo Essential should be available “this holiday season.” Both come with a three-month trial Arlo Smart, a subscription-based service with cloud recording, video history, and object and package detection.

Essential is Arlo’s low-cost line of home-security cameras, and while competitors like Wyze have cameras starting at just $30, it still marks a significant departure from the brand’s typically higher price points.

DIY security

Do It Yourself (DIY) home-security is becoming more and more popular, with self-installations seeing a huge growth in recent years.

While full installations still enjoy a large market share, as DIY solutions become more sophisticated, less expensive, and better connected, that dominance may not last for long.

Connected home-security cameras like those offered by Arlo, Amazon and Wyze are part of a growing ecosystem of smart home devices that offer easy installation and integrate seamlessly with virtual home assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

True to this trend, Arlo’s new Essential cameras work with these platforms (plus IFTT) and can connect directly to a user’s WiFi or existing Arlo SmartHub or Base Station, although 4G and 5G solutions haven’t yet made their way into the budget tier.

Via CNET