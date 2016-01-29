How to use Office 365 for iPad

Microsoft Office is the backbone of the business world. The three key Office programs Word, Excel and PowerPoint are used by millions of office workers daily.

Until recently, there was no official Microsoft Office app for the iPad. iPad owners used rival apps such as Documents To Go or Apple's iWork. These are still available, but you can now download the real deal. Microsoft Office for iPad has finally arrived.

Setting up Microsoft Office on the iPad is not as straightforward as with most apps. You need to sign up for an Office 365 subscription; this is Microsoft's cloud-based version of its software. Microsoft offers a month's free trial to Office 365, but after that it costs £5.99 ($6.99, AU$7) per month for a Personal account.

The Office apps store files, by default, in OneDrive, Microsoft's cloud-based storage space. In this tutorial, we'll discover how to set up and start using Microsoft Office on the iPad.