Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: five tips to becoming the ultimate Jedi master

Given that Cal Kestis is a fugitive padawan thanks to Order 66, he isn’t quite the Jedi Master you might be expecting when you boot up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In fact, he’ll quite easily fall foul to the blasters of some rudimentary stormtroopers, or the silly little critters that litter the lush greenery of Bogano and Zeffo.

If you’re struggling with the early throes of Cal’s adventure, we’ve picked out a few choice tips to help you bring some momentum to Fallen Order’s combat and stay alive even when you’re outnumbered. Read on for a selection of our favourite Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips.

Learn how to parry

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Maybe this won’t be an issue on the lower difficulties, where you can spam your attacks and overwhelm most enemies, but if you’re playing on Jedi Master or above then learning how to parry is absolutely essential.

The timing isn’t quite the same as Sekiro and, if you’re finding it difficult, it’s worth picking up the early skill that gives you more block stamina so you can practice. Unlike Sekiro, the enemies in Fallen Order don’t just use samurai swords, so try and learn how to choreograph each enemies moveset. Big enemies like to attack with one-two combos, whereas Stormtroopers can be easily dealt with from afar by parrying their blaster bolts

Don't forget your force powers

Due to the complexity of the lightsaber combat in Fallen Order it’s easy to forget that you also have an arsenal of force powers at your disposal. We found that halfway through the game we realized we weren’t using them even though they were perfect for disposing of the most difficult enemies.

Throw in a Force Push when any opponent is near a ledge to get rid of them without having to bother with battle. Purge Troopers will no longer worry you if you follow this tactic. Same goes for Force Pull. You can pull enemies out of their attack animations when they’re gearing up to batter you, so use it on late-game robots and monsters, mixed in with your saber slashes

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Watch out for glowing red enemies

This one is fairly self-explanatory, but when an enemy glows red it means they’re going to hit you with an unblockable attack. Jump out of the way if you can but tapping the dodge button is always more effective due to the way the hitbox is set up in Fallen Order. A jump may look like a better dodge, but the actual movement of a dash away always wins. Just like Sekiro.

There is no fast travel

Another simple but important tip. There are tons of Meditation Points in Fallen Order but you cannot fast travel between them. Make sure that you don’t fall into other areas by clipping into the platforms and always save by sitting and resting at a meditation point when you find it, especially when you’re traveling between a known area to a new one. This ensures you won’t lose lots of progress.

Revisit planets

As well as mopping up sense echoes (little blue balls of energy that give you extra XP) you can’t go wrong going back to planets that you’ve previously cleared because they are often full of upgrades and extra equipment. You can stumble on a number of important upgrades by doing this, from extra stims to an increase in your force essence capacity.

Just make sure you ignore the more standard white chests, as all they give you are cosmetic upgrades. They’re nice to look at but they’re not going to help you in the long run, so don’t get lost trying to find every chest. Just focus on the secrets.