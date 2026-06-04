You hear it rather than see it: a hiss, quickly upgraded to a whoosh. Then a boom, as your custom supercar is engulfed in flame - triggering the trademark snapshot sound that arrives whenever you’re wasted in Grand Theft Auto Online.

You rarely even catch a glimpse of your assailant, since they don’t typically come in to land. Why would they? The Oppressors rule the skies. They don’t ever need to come down.

Oppressor is not a melodramatic label I’ve invented for anybody who blows me up while I’m having a nice drive through Los Santos. It is, in fact, Rockstar’s own name for the flying motorbike that has plagued its servers for several years now.

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In its first iteration, the Oppressor was a rocket-propelled bike with wings and a front-mounted machine gun. This, I regret to say, was as low-key and demure as Pegassi’s line of murder machines was going to get.

Next off the production line was the Oppressor MK II, a hoverbike with space for two homing missile launchers. Space that every griefer with access to a Shark Card has since filled.

Log onto any Rockstar-run GTA server today, bring up the map, and you’ll see their tell-tale icons zipping back and forth across the city like Uber drivers, their cool bags filled to the brim with death.

Well, you might be thinking, what do you expect? You’re playing Grand Theft Auto, the home of the smash and grab. You can hardly expect an adherence to the UN’s rules of engagement from players weaned on five-star crime sprees. To which I would answer: you’re absolutely right. But it’s on Rockstar to design weapons and vehicles that support its criminal ecosystem, rather than undermine it.

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Cargo bane

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Much of GTA Online’s endgame is rooted in the gathering and transportation of illegal goods: weed grown on farms, cash printed at counterfeit factories, meth manufactured in labs.

Players oversee their own property empires and, when the time comes, guide their product safely to buyers around Los Santos. Once they’re on the road with their stock, Rockstar sends out an alert to all other players on a server, giving rivals a chance to disrupt the sale and make a quick, nasty buck.

It’s a unique mechanic that I’m quite fond of — placing you in a state of paranoia, knowing you have something to lose. If you’re part of a co-op gang making a delivery, one player is incentivised to put pedal to the metal, while a partner-in-crime keeps an eye on the map like a rally co-driver — calling out sudden changes to the route in order to avoid clashes with fellow cons.