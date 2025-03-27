Witchbrook, the life-sim I've been waiting years for, finally has a release window and it's sooner than you think

Witchbrook , the new magical life-sim from Chucklefish, finally has a release window

It's arriving in Holiday 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

A new gameplay trailer offers an in-depth look at the game's playable city, customization options, and spell-binding mechanics

Almost 10 years after its initial reveal, Chucklefish has finally announced that its magical life-sim Witchbrook will launch Holiday 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC this holiday season.

The news comes from the latest Nintendo Direct Showcase alongside a fresh gameplay trailer showcasing the bustling seaside city of Mossport, the surrounding woodlands, and Witchbrook College, where they will be able to enroll as a witch-in-training.

Making friends, finding romance amidst a cast of characters, and spending time between classes by foraging in the deep woodland are just a few aspects the game offers.

You can also sell crafts at the Sunday Market, take part in seasonal events, and renovate and customise your cozy woodland cottage and garden, with customisable clothing, hair, and accessories available.

The game will also feature up to four-player online co-op, allowing players to craft their own unique stories and experience witch academia together, something I find incredibly appealing on top of Witchbrook's beautiful pixel art aesthetic.

Witchbrook - First Look Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Witchbrook is the most exciting project I've ever worked on, and it's been a long time coming, but I'm very eager to get the game in the hands of the players soon," said Chucklefish CTO Rodrigo Braz Monteiro.

"I don't think that the level of simulation and fidelity we've aimed for in this game is expected of any games short of AAA, and to see it realized in a pixel art indie game has been very satisfying to us. For now, we're only sharing a small glimpse into a vast game, and I can't wait for the community to see what's coming over the next few months."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Witchbrook is our love letter to thoughtful living, the quiet magic of slow moments, and the connections we share with each other and the world around us. Whether players are exploring solo or sharing in the adventure, we hope Witchbrook becomes a space to relax and make lasting memories," said art director Steph Caskenette.

The Nintendo Switch Direct Showcase was filled with reveals and trailers, including the announcement of Virtual Game Cards, a new Switch feature that makes it easier for players to lend out their digital games.