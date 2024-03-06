Warzone Mobile release date, trailers and latest news

Warzone Mobile takes the battle royale action you know and love, and squeezes it down onto mobile devices. It's an impressive offering, allowing players to drop into Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Multiplayer.

Whether you're new to Call of Duty Warzone, or looking for a new way to play, Warzone Mobile looks set to translate the main experience rather well. It's been in the works for a while now, and after a couple of delays, it'll launch later this month. Once it comes out, it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the best battle royale games in the genre.

Here's when to expect Warzone Mobile, as well as a breakdown of what'll be available at launch. As more info is announced, and as post-launch is detailed, this page will be updated. For now, here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Mobile launches on March 21, 2024, on iOS and Android. The game will come out worldwide, and players can pre-register at the Call of Duty website.

Warzone Mobile maps

(Image credit: Activision)

There are two main battle royale maps launching with Warzone Mobile. These are taken from the first game and offer wide-open battlegrounds to fight in. In addition, there's a handful of multiplayer maps available too. Below, you'll find a list of every Warzone Mobile map available at launch. It's likely that more will be added post-launch, so stay tuned for announcements and updates to this page.

Verdansk (Battle Royale)

(Battle Royale) Rebirth Island (Battle Royale)

(Battle Royale) Shipment (Multiplayer)

(Multiplayer) Shoot House (Multiplayer)

(Multiplayer) Scrapyard (Multiplayer)

Warzone Mobile Pre-Registration Rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

If you're wanting to play Warzone Mobile, you can pre-register right now to earn exclusive rewards. Here's what you'll get:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe's Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

Warzone Mobile FAQs

Is Warzone Mobile free to play? Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is indeed free to play. There's a store to spend money if you'd like, but otherwise, you'll be able to jump into Battle Royale and Multiplayer at no cost

Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression? Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III. Simply log in using your Activision ID, and most content acquired in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone is seamlessly transferred and becomes continuously available between your games.

Can you use a controller in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile? Warzone Mobile features full controller support. In addition, there's an on-screen overlay for touch controls. Accessibility options allow you to customize the interface to your liking too, including HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options.

That's everything you need to know about Warzone Mobile. For more on Call of Duty, check out our Modern Warfare 3 review. Elsewhere, there's our picks for the best FPS games to play right now on console and PC.