Vampire Survivors is crossing over with Among Us, sending both crewmates and survivors to space

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has announced its newest DLC which is scheduled to release in a few weeks. Titled Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting, there seems to be a little more to it than just your standard DLC for the action roguelite. Instead of an exclusive Vampire Survivors experience, characters and settings from the popular social deduction game Among Us are being pulled in.

As shown off by an animated trailer posted to Twitter, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting will transport its roster of characters to space. An entirely new map is ready to be explored and hides an array of goodies for players to find once released. The full announcement trailer and announcement tweet can be seen below:

New DLC announced!🧛 Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting 🚨The Survivors join forces with the Among Us Crewmates to be the bullet hell... in space! 🚀Coming 18th Dec to PC & Xbox🧄 Nintendo Switch & mobile arriving laterWishlist now! https://t.co/xVfxT7HAed#DayoftheDevs pic.twitter.com/QjK8wYfXY3December 6, 2023 See more

A series of new bosses and enemies are expected to follow as well, littering the new map for players to face off against. With the space theme, and as expressed by the Steam listing, these enemies will follow the extra-terrestrial theming of the DLC. Although we get a brief look at a few of them in-game within the announcement trailer, we're yet to know the full roster of baddies and extras, but that's the fun of waiting for the DLC's launch.

In addition to this set of new locations, enemies, and weapons, players will also be able to select characters from Among Us to play as - all of which host a variety of different perks. The abilities each character boasts can be upgraded each run, but you'll also need to keep an eye out for any 'suspicious eyes' that might be watching as well since this could be detrimental to your current run.

For Xbox and PC players, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting will launch on December 18. There are plans for the DLC to eventually land on mobile and Nintendo Switch, but a date is yet to be announced. For more updates, it's worth keeping an eye on the Vampire Survivors Twitter page.

