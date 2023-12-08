Upcoming indie game Harmonium: The Musical looks to champion accessibility in new ways

The new indie game Harmonium: The Musical was just announced at The Game Awards 2023, and it looks to champion beautiful and meaningful stories.

The upcoming indie game saw the developers, The Odd Gentlemen, work closely with artists and developers from the deaf community in hopes of creating a new kind of music-focused game.

The new trailer showcased at The Game Awards 2023 showcases various characters, some with hearing aids, signing to one another. The story seems to follow a young girl who is hard of hearing, exploring how to best explore her love for music. At one point, after pouring glitter on her drumset, she explains how her music may not "fit on the page." The trailer goes on to claim that Harmonium: The Musical will be "an accessible musical journey."

While there is no release date currently set for this indie game, it is set to come to Netflix Games and Xbox Game Pass.

This story is developing...

For more excellent games that may be hard to come by, check out the best indie games and best indie horror games available to play right now.