Troy Baker is playing Indiana Jones in Bethesda's upcoming game and he sure sounds like Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle has really hit the nail on the head when it comes to the voice of its iconic relic-hunting protagonist.

Troy Baker, known for his tear-jerking performance as Joel in The Last of Us, will be voicing Indiana Jones in the upcoming action-adventure game (via EW). Baker has appeared in a wide range of other titles, too, including Death Stranding, Persona 4, God of War Ragnarok, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you've played a video game in the last 10 years, chances are you've heard one of Baker's performances.

On January 18, Bethesda Softworks revealed a three-minute trailer showing off the game. The trailer shows us exactly what to expect from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, including first-person action, mysteries to solve, and plenty of Nazis to punch in the face.

True to form, Baker beautifully captures Indy's character - sounding eerily like Harrison Ford who first portrayed Indiana Jones in the 1981 classic Raiders of the Lost Ark. He skillfully captures Indy's gruff, devil-may-care tone. You can see it for yourself below.

What's more, the game is slated for release this year, which means we won't have eons to wait before getting our hands on Indy's next great adventure.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is coming to us courtesy of MachineGames, who developed the excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Set in a dystopian alternate history where the Nazis won World War Two, these titles are full of satisfying first-person action and surprisingly heartfelt story moments. Though the tone of The Great Circle will likely be far more playful, this pedigree is more than enough to convince me that Indiana Jones is in safe hands.

We also know that The Great Circle will take place between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, putting it slap bang in the middle of the original Indiana Jones trilogy. This suggests we're in for something a bit more old-school rather than the more experimental 2023 film The Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle could be one of the best single-player games of 2024 and may even give some of the best story games a run for their money.