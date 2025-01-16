The Unreal Tournament soundtrack is getting a new remix album, and we've got exclusive early access to three tracks

Tournament Rematch: Unreal Tournament Remixed arrives on January 24

It features 27 remixed songs from the Unreal Tournament soundtrack

You can exclusively listen to three tracks early below

Unreal Tournament still remains one of the most iconic and impactful first-person shooter (FPS) games over 25 years since it was first released. Now, its original composers Alexander Brandon, Michiel Van Den Bos, Peter Hajba, Andrew Sega, and Dan Gardopée are coming back to score an all-new remix album that puts a fresh spin on its classic soundtrack.

Tournament Rematch: Unreal Tournament Remixed arrives on January 24 and will be available via major music services including Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Apple Music. Hailing from boutique game soundtrack record label Materia Collective, physical vinyl and cassette versions are also up for pre-order now.

With just over a week to go before the launch, we’ve been given exclusive access to three upcoming tracks - including a remix of the game’s legendary Title theme. You can listen to each of them below.

Tournament Rematch: Unreal Tournament Remixed: 01. Title - Alexander Brandon - YouTube Watch On

Our first track is ‘Title’, which reimagines the Unreal Tournament Title theme. “This is, along with the main menu, considered the main theme of Unreal Tournament and even showed up with some arrangement in the Unreal Tournament episode of Secret Level on Amazon Prime,” says composer Alexander Brandon.

“It is used while the great voice of Lani Minella sets the stage for the players of the world of Unreal Tournament."

Tournament Rematch: Unreal Tournament Remixed: 4. Foregone Destruction - Michiel Van Den Bos - YouTube Watch On

There’s also ‘Forgone Destruction’, which first accompanied the beloved multiplayer map Facing Worlds. “This track by Michiel Van Den Bos was part of one of the most popular maps in Unreal Tournament: Facing Worlds,” explains Brandon. “Two towers connected by land bridges floating in space. Incredibly atmospheric and memorable."

Tournament Rematch: Unreal Tournament Remixed: 05. Go Down - Alexander Brandon - YouTube Watch On

Our third and final track is the frantic ‘Go Down’ which was part of the cramped Deck 16 deathmatch map. Brandon describes it as “one of the most famous tracks that has been remixed in later Unreal Tournament sequels” and attributes its popularity to the fact that Deck 16 was “probably one of the most close quarters and fast-paced maps that players just kept coming back to!"

If you're interested in the other tunes included, you can see the full tracklist below (and, yes, there are two versions of the track 'Go Down' - it's not a mistake!).

Title Menu Skyward Fire Foregone Destruction Go Down Go Down Colossus Super Fist Mechanism 8 Skyward Fire Razorback Enigma Botpack#9 Three Wheels Turning Kharismatraon Underworld II Phantom Lock Ending / Hall of Champions Mission Landing Run Organic Into the Darkness Botpack#10 Fire Breather The Course Mechanism

Unreal tournament may be old, but it still very much holds up today. It’s currently not available via any modern PC storefront, though publisher Epic Games has given its blessing to various fan projects that maintain freeware releases of Unreal Gold, Unreal Tournament, and Unreal 2: The Awakening.