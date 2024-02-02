The Tales of Kenzera: ZAU demo has been released early

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU had a demo release planned for Monday, February 5 until February 12 as part of Steam Next Fest, but it has been brought forward to make the demo available now.

As announced on Twitter by Abubakar Salim, the founder of Surgent Studios: "We couldn't wait any longer, so we just decided to drop it." Alongside the announcement of the demo now being available on Steam, Salim encourages any players to share their feedback and thoughts about the experience.

Remember when I said we were dropping the Tales of Kenzera: ZAU demo on Monday?Yeah, scratch that.We're dropping it now.#SteamNextFest @steam @surgentstudios @ZauTheGame pic.twitter.com/fKhXmtkB25February 1, 2024 See more

In addition to this, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is being livestreamed as part of Steam Next Fest so those curious about what the game offers can tune in to watch Abubakar Salim and a "close friend" play through the demo.

Regarding who this friend, Salim states: "you all know who he is, some more intimately than others." However, more details about this livestream are expected to be released soon. If you're curious, it's worth keeping an eye on Salim's Twitter/X page for any updates on who this mystery guest might be.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is scheduled to release on April 23, 2024, on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PC. So, there's plenty of time to get to see what the demo has to offer before its full release and whether or not you've got what it takes to embark on the emotional journey the game will put forward.

As we stated in our preview: "Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is more than just your average metroidvania," so if you're looking for an upcoming game worth keeping on your radar, and you're a fan of metroidvanias that push you to your limits, then this likely isn't one to miss.

