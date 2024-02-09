Take-Two CEO is pleased the GTA 6 trailer ‘broke the internet’ but found the leak ‘disappointing’

Alongside the company’s latest earnings report, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has been reflecting on the effects of the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer leak.

If you’ve somehow already forgotten, the trailer for the upcoming entry in the Grand Theft Auto series suddenly appeared on Twitter / X on the day before its planned reveal. This prompted developer Rockstar Games to officially post the trailer hours before its intended release, sending gaming news writers everywhere into a panicked frenzy.

In a new interview with IGN in advance of the earnings call, Zelnick described the trailer leak as “disappointing”. Even so, he went on to say that he does not believe that the leak has harmed the company in any significant way.

"It's amazing when the trailer announcement is huge news, and then we were very gratified when the trailer broke the internet,” he explained. "In terms of the leak, that's always disappointing for the team, but ultimately, I don't think it hurt us."

The trailer has already racked up a jaw-dropping 174 million views on YouTube. It also broke the record for the most-viewed trailer launch of all time on the platform, which is an impressive achievement. You can see the GTA 6 trailer for yourself below:

Although it’s impossible to know what would have happened without the trailer leak, these massive numbers could suggest that the leak might not have had much of an impact on the number of people interested in the trailer for GTA 6.

On the other hand, it’s also easy to imagine that the trailer would have performed similarly well either way given the massive cultural icon that its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, has become.

Set for release some time in 2025, GTA 6 is easily one of the most exciting and anticipated upcoming games right now. Set in the classic fan-favorite locale of Vice City, we’re very much looking forward to getting to grips with its world and characters.

