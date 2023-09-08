Starfield - where to sell Contraband

Starfield is finally here, and it's clear from the get-go that there are plenty of different ways you can play the game. Do you want to be a space cop, keeping the peace across the United Colonies? Maybe you want to spend your time scanning and logging planetary data to sell to collectors. Or maybe you'd like to be a pirate, stealing and smuggling contraband in risky heists.

Contraband can be a great way to make a lot of credits in Starfield, but only if you handle it correctly. For one, you'll face a hefty fine and maybe even jail time if you're caught with it on your ship. Then there's the likelihood of having other pirates come looking for your score as you head towards a safe planet to cash in. To make the most out of Contraband in Starfield you'll need to know what it is, how to sell it, and how to smuggle it past scanners.

Here's how to sell Contraband in Starfield, as well as some info on the best ways to smuggle it past UC scanners. Keep in mind that in order to make the most of your Contraband, you should have unlocked the ability to Grav Jump to the other systems around Alpha Centauri.

How to sell Contraband in Starfield

To sell Contraband in Starfield you will need to get to a Trade Authority Kiosk, without UC security finding it in your ship. This can be very difficult, especially early on in the game. The best way to do it is to head to a location called The Den, in the Wolf system. You can see its location in the image embedded above.

This industrial station sits in a system that will not scan you upon arrival. All you need to do is dock with The Den, walk inside, and then sell all of your Contraband at the yellow kiosk at the entrance.

What is Contraband in Starfield

Contraband covers a group of items that tend to have high sell values but are illegal in UC-controlled space. If you are caught with Contraband on your person or your ship, you will be fined and arrested. You'll know you have Contraband in your inventory as it will be marked yellow. You'll generally find Contraband at pirate outposts, aboard Crimson Fleet ships, and as certain quest rewards.

How to smuggle Contraband past scanners in Starfield

Smuggling Contraband in Starfield starts with making sure your Contraband is placed in the Cargo Hold of your ship. If it is on your person, the scan will absolutely find it. Next, you need to have your Deception skill leveled up. This will allow you to get around the incoming conversation that triggers when entering a system. As you rank this up, Enemy Contraband scans become less and less effective, but there's always a risk. Because of this, it's best to store your Contraband at one of your Outposts until you can head to The Den to sell it all off in one.

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about smuggling Contraband in Starfield. For more on the game, be sure to check out our four-star Starfield review. Elsewhere, there's our look at the other new Xbox Series X games coming out in the near future.