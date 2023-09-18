Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have raytracing enabled for all performance modes

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature raytracing for all visual modes.

Speaking with IGN in a recent interview, director of core technology Mike Fitzgerald and project director Jeannette Lee discussed how the team has taken full advantage of the PlayStation 5 for the upcoming sequel, with Fitzgerald revealing that the game will have three framerate options.

Those framerate modes include 30, 40, and 60 FPS, and each option will feature raytracing by default.

"For this game, we’re really able to deliver [ray tracing] as a baseline performance mode," Fitzgerald said. "There’s no mode of this game that has the ray tracing turned off, no need for it. We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man visuals and we want to make sure every player is seeing that."

The developer explained how each framerate option is different, saying 30 FPS will have better graphical fidelity, but if you want to run the game at 60 FPS you'll need to sacrifice some visual quality.

As for 40 FPS, this is a new option that wasn't present in either Marvel's Spider-Man or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and is essentially for those with a 120Hz TV. Whichever framerate option you choose to play with, each mode will still have raytracing enabled.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20 exclusively for PS5. Although it's not confirmed at this time, the sequel could also come to PC in the future like its predecessors.

It was recently confirmed that Spider-Man 2 will feature over 65 suits to unlock, as well as a new feature called Suit Styles that allows the player to unlock alternate color shades for various suits.

