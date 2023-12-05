A wave of PlayStation users have had their accounts permanently suspended without explanation

A number of PlayStation users have taken to social media to report that their PlayStation accounts have seemingly been hit with permanent suspensions, with no explanation as to why.

Highlighted by The Verge , it seems that many were hit with the issue for the first time yesterday (December 4). On Twitter/X, user @michaeldhaliwal - one of those affected by the issue - shared the error message which is shown when they attempt to log into their account, which reads: “This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement.”

Furthermore, @michaeldhaliwal shared an alleged PlayStation Support chat interaction, in which they asked what they’d done to warrant a suspension, noting: “I don’t interact online with random people or speak with people I don’t know on chat, so I’m really confused as to what I’d violate.” However, despite apologizing for the “inconveniences,” the support agent stated that “we cannot provide further commentary with regards to this case.” The user also states that they’re unable to submit an appeal in an attempt to revoke the suspension.

Without any notice, @PlayStation / @AskPlayStation permanently banned me from the #PlayStation Network. No one knows why! I don't have a chargeback, I can't appeal & no response to suspension status. CS says to create a new account & disconnected me.#sony #psn #gaming #ps5 pic.twitter.com/YdoeHM76IvDecember 4, 2023 See more

Meanwhile on ResetEra , user ShabbadooJr was reportedly told their account was suspended “because fraud was detected” but alleges that they haven’t made any chargebacks, nor have they (to their knowledge) had any credit cards stolen. On Reddit, many other users have been replying to an old thread reporting that they’ve been suspended, too, with most alleging that they were given no official reasoning at all, and also adding that they're unable to appeal the decision.

At the time of writing, Sony hasn’t publicly responded to these reports, but TRG has reached out for comment and will provide an update if we receive one.