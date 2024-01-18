Plants vs Zombies 3 is coming to mobile this year, and some regions can play it now

Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia is coming to mobile devices this year, a whole 11 years after the last mainline entry.

As reported by Eurogamer, Plants vs Zombies 3 is set to release sometime in 2024 for iOS and Android devices. However, it's seen a soft launch in certain regions. If you're in the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, or the Philippines, you can play a "near-launch ready build" right now.

As is the standard for mobile games, Plants vs Zombies 3 will be free to download and play, while offering in-game purchases as an option for players who want to speed up their progression through the game, or potentially access a range of cosmetic goodies.

The threequel returns the PopCap Studios-developed series to its garden defense format. Players will place plants with varying skills and abilities down on a grid-based garden to fight oncoming hordes of zombies, protecting your house from the undead onslaught.

If you've played a Plants vs Zombies title before, then there's not much here that sounds out of the ordinary. This third entry brings a host of new plants (and likely zombies), as well as a greater focus on narrative. There'll also be a new type of level that acts more like a puzzle than the more traditional tower defense format.

There's no word on an official release date for Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia at present, and we're not presently sure as to whether it'll see an early soft launch in regions beyond what's listed above. But if this is indeed a "near-launch ready build," as PopCap claims, then it likely won't be much longer until iOS and Android players worldwide can get their hands on the sequel.

In the meantime, consider checking out our guide to the best free games and the best free-to-play Steam games if you're looking for some fun without spending a dime.