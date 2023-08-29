The Darkness could be getting a PC remaster, Nightdive Studios CEO hints
Hello The Darkness my old friend
Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios and director of the 2023 System Shock remake, has hinted on Twitter that the studio may be looking to remaster and port the 2007 first-person shooter The Darkness over to PC.
As PCGamesN reports, responding to a tweet which pleaded, “somebody please remaster and port [The Darkness] to PC sometime”, Kick wrote: “IT’S ON THE LIST.” This has sent fans of the PS3/Xbox 360 title wild, although it’s not clear at the time of writing what this so-called list actually means for the game.
ITS ON THE LIST https://t.co/mZiEKFru7qAugust 27, 2023
Nightdive Studios is well known for its modern remasters of older games - this year’s System Shock remake aside, the studio previously developed 2020’s Doom 64, as well as Shadow Man: Remastered and Forsaken Remastered, just to name a few. As such, it’d be hardly surprising if the studio’s attention was turned to The Darkness, which was originally developed by Starbreeze Studios.
However, whether Kick’s tweet simply reveals Nightdive’s interest in the title or confirms that something is officially in the works is another matter - without a trailer or tweet from the Nightdive Studios Twitter account, it seems safer to assume the former for now.
For those unfamiliar, The Darkness is based on Top Cow Productions’ comic book series (which has the same name) and follows the exploits of Jackie Estacado, who awakens to an ancient force that has been passed down through his bloodline after he’s targeted for assassination by the Don of the Franchetti crime family. It received generally highly positive reviews when it was first released, and also got a sequel in 2012 which was developed by Digital Extremes and did come to PC.
Although Kick’s tweet is certainly promising for fans of the FPS, be sure to hype responsibly.
For some spicy new game recommendations, be sure to take a look at our selection of the best FPS games, as well as the best PC games available to play now. You can also check out the most exciting upcoming games in our roundups of new PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Tom Power