The Darkness could be getting a PC remaster, Nightdive Studios CEO hints

Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios and director of the 2023 System Shock remake, has hinted on Twitter that the studio may be looking to remaster and port the 2007 first-person shooter The Darkness over to PC.

As PCGamesN reports , responding to a tweet which pleaded, “somebody please remaster and port [The Darkness] to PC sometime”, Kick wrote: “IT’S ON THE LIST.” This has sent fans of the PS3/Xbox 360 title wild, although it’s not clear at the time of writing what this so-called list actually means for the game.

ITS ON THE LIST https://t.co/mZiEKFru7qAugust 27, 2023 See more

Nightdive Studios is well known for its modern remasters of older games - this year’s System Shock remake aside, the studio previously developed 2020’s Doom 64, as well as Shadow Man: Remastered and Forsaken Remastered, just to name a few. As such, it’d be hardly surprising if the studio’s attention was turned to The Darkness, which was originally developed by Starbreeze Studios.

However, whether Kick’s tweet simply reveals Nightdive’s interest in the title or confirms that something is officially in the works is another matter - without a trailer or tweet from the Nightdive Studios Twitter account, it seems safer to assume the former for now.

For those unfamiliar, The Darkness is based on Top Cow Productions’ comic book series (which has the same name) and follows the exploits of Jackie Estacado, who awakens to an ancient force that has been passed down through his bloodline after he’s targeted for assassination by the Don of the Franchetti crime family. It received generally highly positive reviews when it was first released, and also got a sequel in 2012 which was developed by Digital Extremes and did come to PC.

Although Kick’s tweet is certainly promising for fans of the FPS, be sure to hype responsibly.