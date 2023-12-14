The Crew will be unplayable on PC from April, according to its Steam page

Ubisoft’s 2014 online-only racing game, The Crew, is currently unavailable to buy from Steam, and according to its store page , its servers will soon be shut down for good, too, rendering it unplayable.

This news was first highlighted by Twitter / X account @Wario64 , who shared that visiting the game’s store page now brings up two notices. The first is simple, and reads: “The Crew is no longer available on the Steam store.” That tracks, given that the big, green ‘add to cart’ button is no longer there, although there’s seemingly still the option to download the free demo.

The Crew has delisted and will remain playable until March 31st, 2024. After this date, the game servers will shut down, which means the game will not be accessible anymore.https://t.co/P0h453kJfT pic.twitter.com/QKRmzvDrrBDecember 14, 2023 See more

According to the second notice on the page, all extra DLC content is now unavailable to buy, too, with seemingly no other way to obtain it if you didn’t already own it. The message also states: “The game will remain playable until March 31, 2024, for all The Crew owners. After this date, the game servers will shut down, which means the game will not be accessible anymore.”

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, Ubisoft seemingly hasn’t added The Crew to its growing list of decommissioned online servers - it usually highlights the games which are set to have their servers shut down on its website a few months in advance. In October, for example, it was announced that online servers for 10 games, including some classic Assassin's Creed titles, will be shut down in January 2024.

A search online also reveals that the PlayStation 4 version of The Crew is also missing from the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox store page direct users to play it via Ubisoft+. However, searching for The Crew on the list of Ubisoft+ games only brings up The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest, indicating that it’s been removed from the publisher’s subscription service, too.

