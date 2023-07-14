The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC requirements have been announced

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC requirements have been revealed. Following the announcement of a PC port earlier this year, it turns out the requirements for a higher resolution experience are fairly demanding. Even though you don’t need an SSD to play on a PC, you might need to check out how that will affect the performance of the game before jumping in on July 26.

The minimum PC requirements will have the game running at 30 FPS at a 720p resolution, whereas you can bump up the display to 1080p by meeting the recommended requirements with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and an SSD. Despite an SSD not being required to run the game, it is recommended to have one even if you are running the minimum requirements just to bolster your performance.

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart PC requirements

Sony has revealed the full Ratchet & Clank PC requirements in a familiar-looking table, which we've included below for your convenience. However, also for ease of digest, we've laid out some of the key specs and demands below that.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

If you’re interested in aiming for the top, we've listed the full system requirements for the Ultimate Ray Tracing setting below:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Processor : Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory : 32GB

: 32GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radcon RX 7900 XTX

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radcon RX 7900 XTX Storage: SSD with 75 GB of available space

However, if your PC would struggle to keep up with the Ultimate Ray Tracing requirements, then the minimum PC requirements make for much easier reading.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) Processor : Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 75 GB HDD space

In a further, interesting development on the game's PC requirements, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart appears to be the first PC game to use the DirectStorage 1.2 standard, as announced by Senior Lead Programmer Richard van der Laan in a now-deleted post on Steam.

If it indeed does deploy the tech, then DirectStorage 1.2 will give the game lightning-quick loading times - even when using HDDs like the minimum specs above suggest are appropriate - like it had on the PS5 version. This contradicts what has previously been said about the lack of the PS5 SSD affecting the performance of the game - apparently, the game was "impossible" to make without the PS5's SSD originally. Anyway, it now appears that even those who are operating with a rig nearer the minimum PC requirements will get to experience lightning-loading times due to the DirectStorage 2.1 benefits, whoever the storage solution you use.

But if you are looking to experience what Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to its full capacity with 4K Ray Tracing involved to immerse yourself into its bright visuals and smooth performance, you’ll need to make sure your PC is capable of keeping up. So, it’s worth checking your PC capabilities in advance to see whether or not you’ll be able to experience the game at its fullest capacity - and remember to consider one of the best PC controllers too if you prefer a pad.

If you think Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of the best PS5 games, the PC port might be one of your most anticipated upcoming games - and depending on how it ports, it could be one of some folks' best PC games of the year.