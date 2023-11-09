Men of War 2 open beta begins next week on PC with new mode and 4 fresh multiplayer maps

Best Way’s upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) game, Men of War 2, is getting a new open beta period on Steam, offering players the chance to dive into the action ahead of the game’s launch next year.

While Men of War 2 has hosted other open beta periods in the past, this upcoming one - which begins on November 16 and runs until November 21 - offers plenty more for players to test out, even if they joined the previous sessions. Beyond improvements to the game’s overall polish (such as shinier graphics and shorter loading times), a brand new PvE (player versus environment) mode called ‘Officer’ has been added.

In Officer mode, players are tasked with protecting an NPC (unsurprisingly, an officer) for a set duration, balancing offense and defense to see the mission through. Beyond this, all the previously introduced PvE and PvP (player versus player) modes - such as Incursion, Front Lines, Combined Arms and Line Defense - will be available to play, too.

Otherwise, there’ll be a total of ten multiplayer maps to try, four of which - Witch’s Vale, Village, Polesie and Champagne - are completely new. On top of that, three single-player missions, named Towards Freedom, Through the Snow, and Convoy, will be available - two of which are also brand new additions that weren’t included during other beta periods.

If you want to try out the beta for yourself, all you need to do is hit the big, green ‘request access’ button on the game’s Steam page , and you’ll be let in as soon as it’s live.

Men of War 2 was intended to launch in September 2023, but shortly before the planned release date, it was announced that the RTS game has been delayed to 2024 following the response from the game’s older public playtests. This latest beta has been refined using fans’ feedback from those prior sessions, and the results from this one will help the developers polish the game even further.