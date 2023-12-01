EVE Online players are creating the first 'AI empire' guided by Chat GPT-4

EVE Online players are making full use of the newest AI sensation, Chat GPT, by using it to create the first in-game 'AI empire'.

Just when you thought the sci-fi sandbox MMO couldn't get more interesting after EVE Online was rocked to the core by a single player, pilots joined forces to create the Neural Nexus, an AI-led player corporation. This decision was made with a clear goal in mind. Firstly, it will reduce the reliance on a single leader as AI will now be available to all the corporation players at any time of the day. It also means that the AI leader will keep a clear and consistent vision for what the corporation should be, as well as give new dynamic role-playing opportunities for its members.

The announcement of the new AI empire was made a few months ago on an EVE Online group forum. "Welcome to Neural Nexus, the first AI-guided player corporation in EVE Online. This groundbreaking endeavor places us at the forefront of a new era in New Eden."

The forum post also outlines exactly how Neural Nexus will work for players. While the AI will be consulted every month for major decisions, the day-to-day work will be completed by a council of three to five directors. Once the council meets the AI, all the decisions will be noted down in an ongoing codex, which can be used to inform future decision-making. Lastly, every member of the corporation is encouraged to "consult the AI to guide their actions and to engage in role-playing, with their stories added to Nexus Chronicles."

This project is still very much in its early days, so no one is quite sure just how this groundbreaking change will impact the corporation or the wider EVE Online community as of yet. However, there are a few players who cannot wait to see the outcome. "I have no idea how this is going to work, But I’m just going to grab some popcorn and watch from afar," one player said in the comments of said forum post.

