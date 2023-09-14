Mario vs. Donkey Kong coming to Nintendo Switch with all-new puzzles
Old world, new puzzles
The newest Nintendo Direct has already excited fans with the news that Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming gearing up for release.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong was originally released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance. This puzzle platformer sees Mario go head-to-head with the iconic Nintendo character Donkey Kong. Enraged by the lack of mini-Mario toys, Kong is sent into a fury as he ambushes the toads at the toy warehouse and steals all the remaining mini-Marios. After this, Mario must step in and chase down Kong and rescue these lost toys.
Each stage will have various traps and challenges for players to overcome; observation and thoughtful gameplay are crucial for players to progress. However, in this updated version of the game, you can also enjoy Mario vs. Donkey Kong in local co-op and face all these puzzles together.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on September 16, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders beginning on the Nintendo eShop shortly after the Nintendo Direct.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.