Mario vs. Donkey Kong coming to Nintendo Switch with all-new puzzles

The newest Nintendo Direct has already excited fans with the news that Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming gearing up for release.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong was originally released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance. This puzzle platformer sees Mario go head-to-head with the iconic Nintendo character Donkey Kong. Enraged by the lack of mini-Mario toys, Kong is sent into a fury as he ambushes the toads at the toy warehouse and steals all the remaining mini-Marios. After this, Mario must step in and chase down Kong and rescue these lost toys.

Each stage will have various traps and challenges for players to overcome; observation and thoughtful gameplay are crucial for players to progress. However, in this updated version of the game, you can also enjoy Mario vs. Donkey Kong in local co-op and face all these puzzles together.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on September 16, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders beginning on the Nintendo eShop shortly after the Nintendo Direct.