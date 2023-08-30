The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won more Gamescom awards than any other game
Other big winners included Payday 3 and Sky: Children of the Light
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom managed to take home four awards from Gamescom 2023, making it this year’s most successful award winner at the event.
As GamesIndustry.biz reports, Breath of the Wild’s sequel managed to win every category it was nominated for - Best Nintendo Switch Game, Best Gameplay, Best Audio, and Most Epic. For the latter, it was up against Black Myth: Wukong (which got a new trailer during Opening Night Live), Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Sand Land and Dwarf Fortress.
Overall, Nintendo was the most successful developer in terms of 2023 Gamescom Award wins, with five awards. Other than Tears of the Kingdom’s victories, Pikmin 4 won the Most Wholesome category, beating Tiny Bookshop, Smushi Come Home, The Wandering Village and Pioneers of Pagonia.
Payday 3 and Sky: Children of the Light are tied for the second most awards, with the former having won the Most Entertaining and Best PC Game categories, while the latter took home the awards for Best Mobile Game and Games for Impact. Meanwhile, other 2023 Gamescom Awards winners include Mortal Kombat 1 (which won Best Microsoft Xbox Game), Tekken 8 (Best Sony PlayStation Game), and Black Myth: Wukong (Best Visuals).
Additionally, Little Nightmares 3, which received its first-ever trailer during Opening Night Live, managed to bag the Best Announcement category. Meanwhile, Best of Show Floor went to Bandai Namco Entertainment, Green Studio of the Year went to Xbox, and GAME:IN won the Heart of Gaming award.
Gamescom 2023 wrapped up over the weekend, but you can still check out TRG’s coverage of the event, including our interview with Sonic co-creator Naoto Ohshima and creative officer Takashi Iizuka, and our preview of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
