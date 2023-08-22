New Black Myth: Wukong trailer debuts at Gamescom 2023

A brand-new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has been revealed, treating fans to an in-depth look at the upcoming Chinese RPG.

As previously announced, Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 debuted a new look at Black Myth: Wukong, which showcased some new footage of the third-person action gameplay, including a sneak peek of a variety of boss fights, stunning visuals, and a curious headless NPC.

The game seems to have massive areas to explore, with environmental obstacles and enemies who bar you from progressing to the next area. It's rooted in Chinese mythology and the trailer has finally given fans a new look at the assortment of enemies built around this theme that they can expect to run into.

Unfortunately, the trailer didn't deliver a release date of any sort, so it looks like fans will have to endure a little while longer. Although, the official Steam page is now officially live so users can now wishlist the game in the meantime.

Developed by Chinese studio Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is a Souls-like action RPG slated for a Summer 2024 release date on PC and consoles.

The game utilizes Unreal Engine 4 for its realistic visuals and is based on Journey to the West - a Chinese novel published during the Ming dynasty in the 16th century - and will find the player takes the role of the Destined One aka the Monkey King with access to 72 unique abilities.

The premise finds the Monkey King who has ventured on a journey "to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past."

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 featured many exciting announcements, including the unexpected reveal of Little Nightmares 3, as well as the first - and pretty extensive - gameplay trailer for the open-world RPG Crimson Desert.

