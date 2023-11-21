Modern Warfare 3 Season One - everything we know

When is Season One likely to drop? (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) So far, Activision has kept the precise timings under wraps when it comes to the MW3 Season One release date. We do know it's coming in early December, and based on last year's MW2 timings, we reckon that'll probably mean the first week of December. A full breakdown of Season One is still on the cards, and when it's live we'll be sure to update this page.

Modern Warfare 3 is now out in all regions, currently running its pre-season collection of content. What that means for players is that there's no dedicated Battle Pass to work through, though this is all set to change in the coming weeks.

MW3 Season One will add new maps, and modes, as well as some core updates to the ongoing Zombies mode. This is great news, given that the Modern Warfare 3 maps list at launch mostly offers up remastered versions of 2009 maps. Warzone fans have something to look forward to as well, as there's a brand new map called Urzikstan on the way. It's regular updates like these that have kept the game in our best battle royale list all year round.

While we've yet to receive a MW3 Season One release date, we do know what'll be included. Here's what to expect, including a look at the three new maps, Zombies update, and more.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season One update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, before we go into each in detail later on in this article.

New Maps - Meat (New, 6v6), Greece (New, 6v6), Rio (new, 6v6), Training Facility (2v2)

Meat (New, 6v6), Greece (New, 6v6), Rio (new, 6v6), Training Facility (2v2) New Modes - Gunfight

Gunfight Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, Friend Zone, New Acquisition Schematics

Dark Aether Rifts, Friend Zone, New Acquisition Schematics Warzone - Urzikstan (New map), Gameplay update, Horizontal Ziplines, Drivable Train, Call of Duty HQ update

Modern Warfare 3 Season One maps

Three brand new maps are coming to Modern Warfare 3 as part of Season One. Each has a slightly different launch date, and there's also a Training Facility being added later down the line. Check out each of the new maps below, alongside info on when they're being added to the game.

Meat (6v6, Season One launch)

(Image credit: Activision)

First up we have Meat, a brand new 6v6 map that'll launch alongside Season One. According to the Call of Duty blog, it's a "compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse."

Greece (6v6, Season One launch)

(Image credit: Activision)

Next up is Greece, which is also a 6v6 affair that'll launch when Season One does. This one is a "medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town."

Rio (6v6, Season One Reloaded)

(Image credit: Activision)

Rio is a new 6v6 map that'll arrive in Season One Reloaded, sometime after launch. you'll get to "Take in the bright colors, tight quarters, and elegant streets in a fight through an upscale shopping center."

Training Facility (Gunfight, Season One launch)

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, there's Training Facility, which will be added when Season One launches. It's a Gunfight map, so 2v2. It has a central shoot house, and plentiful climbing opportunities.

Modern Warfare 3 Season One modes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

So far, we only know about one new mode that's set to be added in MW3 Season 1, Gunfight. Aside from that, Activision has teased more that are set to be announced soon. Gunfight is a 2v2 mode, that featured in the last two Modern Warfare games. It's unknown what other modes might be added as part of Season One, whether that's at launch or later down the line. Hopefully more will be revealed as part of the big intel drop that's been teased.

(Image credit: Activision)

MW3's Zombies mode will be getting an update as part of Season One. Here's the main additions being made:

Enter the Rift: Inside Dark Aether Rifts, Operators will encounter a sinister and chaotic challenge, with limited time on the clock to complete objectives and escape with their lives (and sanity). Dark Aether Rifts are a new end-game experience to master once players have completed the seasonal mission.

Inside Dark Aether Rifts, Operators will encounter a sinister and chaotic challenge, with limited time on the clock to complete objectives and escape with their lives (and sanity). Dark Aether Rifts are a new end-game experience to master once players have completed the seasonal mission. Friend Zone: A modified V-R11 Wonder Weapon packs a punch, transforming enemies, Zombie or Human, into loyal allies.

A modified V-R11 Wonder Weapon packs a punch, transforming enemies, Zombie or Human, into loyal allies. Gear-up: A new category of unique acquisition schematics that will test the player's skill to unlock.

The Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story will continue alongside these new features, as players investigate a massive, mysterious gateway that has appeared in the Exclusion Zone.

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone is also going to be getting new content in Season One. The main event is the release of Urzikstan, a new Battle Royale map. It's an urban landscape with 11 new POIs to visit, from the Popov Power Plant to the Zaravan Suburbs.

There are going to be big changes to gameplay too, bringing Warzone more in line with the movement of Modern Warfare 3. This means slide-cancelling, Tac-Stance, and more.

So there you have it, that's everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season One. Stay tuned for updates, as Activision has yet to fully reveal the Season One line-up. For more on MW3, check out our list of the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 3. Elsewhere there's our Modern Warfare 3 review.