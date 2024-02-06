Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 release time, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 2 dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 is planned for February 7 at 9AM PT / 12AM ET/ 5PM GMT.

Modern Warfare 3's next season is Season 2, a hefty refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch very soon indeed.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Ranked Play, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth being in the know regarding what's coming to the game soon.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 release time

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 will launch on February 7, 2024 at 9AM PT / 12 AM ET / 5PM GMT.

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 2 update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, before we go into each in detail later on in this article. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR, Soulrender melee sword (Mid-Season)

- BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR, Soulrender melee sword (Mid-Season) New Maps - Departures (New, 6v6), Stash House (New, 6v6), Vista (New, 6v6), Das House (Remastered, 6v6, Mid-Season), Operation Tin Man (New, War Mode, 6v6)

- Departures (New, 6v6), Stash House (New, 6v6), Vista (New, 6v6), Das House (Remastered, 6v6, Mid-Season), Operation Tin Man (New, War Mode, 6v6) New Modes - Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Hordepoint, Juggermosh, Bounty (Mid-Season)

- Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Hordepoint, Juggermosh, Bounty (Mid-Season) New Vest - Ninja Vest

- Ninja Vest Ranked Play Season 2 - New Rewards

- New Rewards Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, New Challenges and Schematics, Warlord Keres, New Story Act (Mid-Season)

- Dark Aether Rifts, New Challenges and Schematics, Warlord Keres, New Story Act (Mid-Season) Warzone - Fortune's Keep Resurgence, Zombie Contracts, Extendable Bridges, New Score Tracker

- Fortune's Keep Resurgence, Zombie Contracts, Extendable Bridges, New Score Tracker New Operators - Michonne (The Walking Dead), Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead), Kate Laswell, John Doe

So there you have it, that's everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. For more on MW3, check out our list of the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 3. Elsewhere there's our Modern Warfare 3 review.