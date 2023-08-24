It's a Wrap lets you play through levels you create, and it's available on PC right now

Described as being a game about making movies in 1980s-era Hollywood, It’s a Wrap offers a puzzle-adventure game that whisks you through a series of movies that you will have to navigate as the protagonist.

Dodging obstacles and traps, engaging in high-speed car chases, or even going as far to find yourself in intergalactic battles all make up the charming content of this characteristic release, however, but there’s one central twist that makes the game even more exciting.

Rather than offering pre-generated levels to work your way through, the experience of It’s a Wrap is split into two phases. In the first phase, you will adopt the role of director, and on a timeline similar to what you’d expect from any video editing software, you will need to drag and drop certain obstacles or traps in order to construct your level from scratch.

In the second phase, you will take on the role of the actor, and you will need to jump into the level you have just created. A variety of traditional 2D platforming will be available to play through, alongside any fun obstacles you’ve placed to make your ‘movie’ more thrilling.

Levels are separated into different movies, all of which follow a different genre and offer elements to suit their setting, so content won’t feel repetitive. You’ll constantly need to think of new ways to keep your cast on their toes, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. Each level increases in difficulty which is worth keeping in mind as you create your ideal scenes.

What’s more, It’s a Wrap shadow dropped as part of the Future Games Show last night, so you’re able to pick up this title on PC right now. A release on Nintendo Switch is also in the works, but there are currently no details as to when we can expect what has the potential to be one of the best indie games to launch on the console. As for PS5 and Xbox Series X players, there are currently no plans for this game to launch, but that’s not to rule out a potential launch in the future.

