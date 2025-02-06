It looks like the PS5 disc drive is back in stock at Argos but I wouldn't bet on it lasting long

Hold up, I've spotted genuine PS5 disc drive stock out in the wild at Argos! Stock has been hard to come by in the UK so this is worth me shouting about and worth you looking into if you've been after the accessory.

It looks like there is decent stock in at the retailer even though it will depend on your postcode to see what's available to you. I've checked a number of postcodes that have thrown up stock in-store or are available for delivery - or both.

As a result, it's definitely worth trying so head over to Argos where the PS5 disc drive is currently £99.99!

The must-have accessory for the PS5 Pro (in particular) has been hard to come by since soon after the Pro console's release last November, so hopefully this is a sign of the tide turning.

Today's PS5 disc drive stock

PS5 Disc Drive: £99.99 at Argos The PS5 Disc Drive is in stock at Argos. Your own availability will depend on your postcode, but I've checked a bunch and it's looking good and certainly worth a try. The disc drive never stays in stock for long too these days, so I recommend acting quickly and bagging yours right now.

The PS5 Disc Drive is easily the most sought-after PS5 Pro accessory right now and is ideal for those with the enhanced console and a big physical PS5 and PS4 game library. In fact, it's a must-have for the new console and restocks like this have proved hard to come by and capitalise on in recent months.

It fits into the PS5 Pro (or PS5 Slim) incredibly easily and it will also turn your console into a 4K UHD Blu-ray player which is an excellent boost if you've got DVDs and Blu-ray discs you enjoy watching.

I've been quietly hoping Sony would properly address the disc drive stock shortages we're seeing - particularly in the UK - but we're nearly a week in to February 2025 right now and there haven't been any seismic shifts, sadly.

If you're not in the UK, then you can check out the wider stock situation wherever you are in the world below.