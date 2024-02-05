This nifty Nitro Deck discount drops the best Nintendo Switch accessory to its lowest-ever price

If you use your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, then it’s well worth investing in a Nitro Deck. We consider this handheld dock one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories overall thanks to its comfortable design, high-quality Hall effect thumbsticks, and the brilliant value for money it presents.

Although we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Nitro Deck at its full retail price, as we awarded it a rare five star score in our Nitro Deck review, the black model is currently on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $45.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon in the US which makes it even more tempting proposition.

That’s less than the price of many of the best Nintendo Switch games and, as someone who uses the Nitro Deck on an almost daily basis with my Nintendo Switch OLED, I can say that it’s easily the accessory purchase that has given me the most value for money.

The savings don’t stop there, however, as the more colorful Crystal Collection line is also on sale for a lowest ever price. Available for just $79.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon in Atomic Red, Orange Zest, Emerald Green, and Crystal Pink, they’re absolutely perfect if you want to bring some of that old-school translucent charm to your system. This edition also comes bundled with a carry case, making it even easier to bring your Nintendo Switch out and about.

There are fewer offers available in the UK, but the adorable Retro Purple Limited Edition is currently at a very tempting lowest-ever price of only £74.99 (was £89.99). This version comes with a carrying case, too.

Today's best Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck: was $59.99 now $45.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - This is a solid saving on one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. If you want to play in comfort while in handheld mode, we couldn't recommend the Nitro Deck highly enough. UK price: £59.99 at Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection: was $89.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you're willing to spend a little more for a premium Nitro Deck bundle that includes a carrying case, then the Crystal Collection oozes with retro charm. Available in Atomic Red, Orange Zest, Emerald Green, and Crystal Pink, each model is currently at a new lowest-ever price. UK price: £89.99 at CRKD

CRKD Nitro Deck Retro Purple Limited Edition: was £89.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Those in the UK can take advantage of this new lowest-ever price on the Retro Purple Limited Edition Nitro Deck. Beating out the previous lowest-ever price by almost £5, this is a good saving on a desirable edition with a carrying case included. While the deals on this model aren't quite as strong in the US, it's still subject to a decent discount. US price: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Outside the US or UK? Don't worry, here are the best deals on the Nitro Deck in your region as located by our super fancy deals finding tech:

For more Nintendo Switch excellent accessories, consult our guides to the best SD cards for Switch or the best Nintendo Switch controllers.