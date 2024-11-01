Don't even THINK about buying an Elite Series 2 when this wired Xbox pro controller is over $90 off

Don't just buy the pricey Elite Series 2 if you're looking for a new high-end Xbox controller. A brilliant wired alternative has received an absolutely gigantic discount at Amazon, making it the perfect way to get a high-quality gamepad while saving some cash.

I'm referring to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, which has plummeted by $90.99 to just $59 (was $149.99) at Amazon. That's an absolutely massive Xbox controller deal and extremely close to its lowest-ever price. Better still, you can also save the same amount on the clean-looking White edition which is also just $59 (was $149.99) at Amazon.

Despite its low price, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is dripping with premium features. This includes swappable thumbsticks, delightful tactile buttons, a trigger lock, and remappable rear inputs. It also has some brilliant RGB lighting, which is something you certainly don't get on the Elite Series 2. Just bear in mind that, unlike that controller, this model is only compatible with wired play.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

When it's on sale, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a fantastic pick if you're looking for a feature-packed gamepad on a budget. Although it is wired only, it has almost all the high-end features that you could ever need. This includes 6 additional remappable buttons, a hair trigger lock, Razer's lovely mecha-tactile switches, and interchangeable thumbsticks.

Considering that it's currently about a third of the price of the quite dated Elite Series 2, this Xbox controller deal is really worth considering if you're after a new peripheral. For even more on why you should look at Xbox Elite Series 2 alternatives, see my detailed thoughts on why you shouldn't buy an Xbox Elite Series 2 in 2024.

