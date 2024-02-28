Final Fantasy 7 Remake just got a patch that changes the ending and some minor details

A new patch has been released for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC which tweaks the ending and alters one of the outfits worn by Tifa during a flashback scene.

As spotted by users on the gaming forum ResetEra , the latest update for Final Fantasy 7 Remake seems to contain much more than meets the eye. Although the official Steam patch notes simply state that the update contains “fixes to several bugs,” players were quick to spot some small differences in the new version.

Most significantly, the update allegedly changes one of Aerith’s lines at the end of the game. Originally, Aerith would look up at the sky and wistfully say “I miss it. The steel sky.” That line has now been changed to “this sky… I don’t like it.” The new line seems to be fully voice acted, meaning that most new players probably wouldn’t notice that it is a recent alteration.

Elsewhere, the patch seems to have updated one of the outfits worn by Tifa in a flashback scene, adding an additional layer of clothing to her cowgirl attire in the brief moments when it appears. This change seems to have been made in order to ensure great continuity with the game’s upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which prominently features the newer version of the outfit.

Forum users also suggest that the patch has fixed an issue that was previously exclusive to the PS5 version of the game which caused the audio of the opening scene to play out of sync. Although this is everything that eagle-eyed players have managed to spot so far, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are still some other small changes or fixes waiting to be found throughout the game.

Whether these are positive or negative changes is ultimately going to come down to personal preference, but it’s definitely a strange decision on the part of developer Square Enix. Making small changes to a game almost four years after its original release isn’t a common practise, as it does raise some questions about the implications of developers going back to past releases in order to edit their work.

