Evil Dead: The Game is wrapping up development - Nintendo Switch release canceled

Following its launch on May 13, 2022, Saber Interactive has announced that any further development on Evil Dead: The Game will no longer go ahead, and the planned Nintendo Switch version of the title has been canceled.

In a statement released on Twitter, the studio stated “Today, we have made the decision to not pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.” No further explanation was given as to why this decision was made.

However, in the same statement, Saber Interactive has confirmed that servers will be kept online for the foreseeable future and that the team will still tackle any major issues that arise. This means that you will still be able to enjoy the title without any new content or further updates, at least for the foreseeable future.

Since its release, Evil Dead: The Game has received several slices of new content, including new characters, classes, an entirely new game mode, and a whole map inspired by Evil Dead: Army of Darkness. But, these updates have been fairly sporadic, eventually dissipating altogether. Given the gradual petering out of new content drops, it seems natural, if disappointing, that Saber would announce a concrete end to updates.

That said, it’s worth keeping an eye on the official Evil Dead: The Game Twitter page in case the developers share any further info as to why the development of the title has been wrapped up, or further updates on the servers, and how long we can expect them to remain live.

