EA is releasing the source code for Command & Conquer and adding Steam Workshop support to further 'empower' the community to create content for the classic games

The fully recovered source code for Command & Conquer is getting a public release

Steam Workshop support for several Command & Conquer games has also been added

A 'C&C Modding Support' pack for all games is also available for modding

EA has announced that it's releasing the fully recovered source code for Command & Conquer.

Luke "CCHyper" Feenan, a veteran of the Command & Conquer community, modder, and Admin of CnCNet, shared the details on behalf of the studio in a new Reddit post, confirming that the source code for Command & Conquer, aka Tiberian Dawn, C&C Red Alert, C&C Renegade, and C&C Generals + Zero Hour will be released to the public under the GPL license.

In addition, Steam Workshop support will also be introduced for several Command & Conquer titles allowing users to upload their custom maps. These games include C&C Renegade, Generals and Zero Hour, C&C 3 Tiberium Wars and Kane’s Wrath, Red Alert 3 and Uprising, and C&C 4 Tiberian Twilight.

All Mission Editor and World Builder tools have also been updated, which means players can easily publish edited maps directly to the Steam Workshop.

A 'C&C Modding Support' pack containing the source Xml, Schema, Script, Shader, and Map files for all the games using the SAGE engine will also be released for modders to access.

"This has been another wish from the community for almost 15 years now so we’re excited to finally make this happen, and we hope this helps you all in continuing to make amazing content and mods for the years to come

These new initiatives were initially ideas proposed by Feenan, who was also a part of the development of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, following its release in 2020.

"I know this will empower those in the community who continue to create content for these classic entries in the franchise, and I hope it will aid communities like CnCNet to continue to support these games and keep them playable for future generations to come," Feenan added.

To celebrate the release of the source code, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection producer Jim Vassella shared that the team was able to discover and digitize some rare gameplay footage from the early development of C&C Renegade and C&C Generals. This footage is also now available in a compilation format for fans of the series to watch and enjoy.