Dark Souls: The Board Game - The Sunless City is a new tabletop dungeon crawler

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls and want to try experiencing FromSoftware’s brutal role-playing game in a whole new way, then Steamforged Games' newly announced Dark Souls: The Board Game - The Sunless City might be for you. It’s set to release on February 14, 2024, so that’s Valentine’s Day sorted.

Depending on how into your tabletop games you are, you might know that Dark Souls: The Board Game first released in 2017. The dungeon-crawler was designed for one to four players and took them on an adventure to defeat tough foes from the Dark Souls series. It received a number of expansions to add more bosses to the game such as the Gaping Dragon and Manus, Father of the Abyss.

There have also been a couple of core sets released over the years, which have provided players with everything they need to play without having to own the original base game. The Sunless City is also a core set but is particularly special since it "reimagines" Dark Souls: The Board Game with revamped rules based on feedback from players, as well as a new encounter system and campaign. It seems to be something of a version 2.0 for the challenging dark fantasy title.

The Sunless City is focused on the very first Dark Souls video game and will feature boss fights with the Titanite Demon, as well as Ornstein and Smough. Like the video game, players will be tasked with learning enemy attack patterns and weaknesses in order to triumph.

Unlike Dark Souls: The Board Game, The Sunless City is designed with up to three players in mind. However, this can be expanded to four by combining the new core set with the original game. Fans of the original can also introduce older bosses to The Sunless City campaign thanks to its backward-compatible rules.

If you’re interested, pre-orders for Dark Souls: The Board Game - The Sunless City are open now on the Steamforged website for $109.99 / £109.99.