Cyberpunk 2077's last big update will be released today and add "some of the most requested features"

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive its final significant patch today, December 5, which plans to add "some of the most requested features" before rounding off significant updates for the game, as confirmed by IGN.

Although version 2.0 - released in September alongside the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - was expected to be the last big update Cyberpunk was set to receive, details of version 2.1 have now been shared and labeled as the final big patch.

Several features of version 2.1 have been highly anticipated by players, including a portable radio station, a metro station, and the opportunity to hang out with any romantic interests. Alongside this, repeatable car races are being implemented, and bike and boss combat are being drastically improved.

An overview trailer has been released to detail exactly what to expect from version 2.1 to coincide with the update's release and offer a deeper look into the new features we can expect to roll into the game today. The full trailer can be seen below:

With this being the final significant update for Cyberpunk 2077, the attention of the studio is expected to shift onto other large projects such as The Witcher 4, or the anticipated sequel of Cyberpunk 2077, which may very well be in the works now the focus is drawing away from the first game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will also be released today alongside version 2.1, bundling in the base game and Phantom Liberty and every update the game has received since. So, if you've been waiting to make the most of what Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, then now might just be your best opportunity.

