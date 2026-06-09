Crazy Taxi: World Tour has been announced and it launches in 2027

The game will feature multiplayer modes for the first time

Series creator Kenji Kanno says some staff have experience with multiplayer games, and "with their knowledge, we were able to create a multiplayer mode"

Sega has officially announced Crazy Taxi: World Tour, an all-new installment in the classic driving action series, launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC in 2027.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, the game will be led by the original Crazy Taxi creator, Kenji Kanno, and take players on a story-driven campaign around the globe as longtime series protagonist Axel, who is chasing down mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi.

The trailer, set to the iconic track 'All I Want' by The Offspring, showcased new game features such as brand-new maps and missions, vehicles and customization, and an Arcade mode that captures the thrills of the original games.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"This new title, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, is not just a recreation of the original Crazy Taxi gameplay," Kanno said in a Q&A after the reveal, "But there's a story mode that expands on the world and background of the characters within Crazy Taxi. Players can expect a lot of content."

The series creator added that while there are fans of the series who will be excited to get their hands on World Tour, the game will also appeal to the younger generation and those who aren't familiar with the series at all, revealing that many of the staff who developed the game are young, too.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Our staff with the development of World Tour, there's actually a lot of very young staff in their twenties, and it's not just old people like me," Kanno said. "We basically all just sit on the same table and really work together to make a game that would appeal to all generations".

Unlike earlier entries in the Crazy Taxi series, World Tour will also be the first game to feature multiplayer modes, which Kanno knows has been highly requested from long-time fans.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There will be multiplayer, and even when I created the original [Crazy] Taxi back in 1999, a lot of our players were like, 'Hey, I want to play this game with my friends', but you know, back then we were limited by the technology," he said.

"But now in 2026, even in our development team, there are a lot of our staff who have experience with multiplayer games. So with their knowledge, we were able to create a multiplayer mode for Taxi as well.

"We have the focus on the single player story mode part of the game, but we have a multiplayer mode for those who want to be more hardcore [...] But of course, both are very fun modes."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!